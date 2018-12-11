Broncos make a move at safety

Getty Images

The Broncos have made a change to their safety group ahead of this week’s game against the Browns.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have promoted Trey Marshall to the 53-man roster. Shamarko Thomas was waived to make room for the undrafted rookie.

Marshall signed with the Broncos after starting 24 games at Florida State over the course of his time in college. He had nine tackles and a pass defensed in four preseason appearances for Denver.

Thomas played 19 defensive snaps and 112 special teams snaps in six games for the Broncos. He had seven tackles in those appearances.

Marshall joins Darian Stewart, Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Dymonte Thomas and Su'a Cravens at safety in Denver.