Bucs promote Tanner Hudson, sign Emmanuel Smith

The Bucs announced they promoted tight end Tanner Hudson from the practice squad to take the roster spot of linebacker Kevin Minter. Tampa Bay placed Minter on injured reserve.

The team also announced the signing of free agent linebacker Emmanuel Smith.

Hudson originally entered the NFL as a college free agent, signing with Tampa Bay this spring. He has spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

Smith originally entered the league this past offseason as a college free agent with the Falcons. The Vanderbilt product spent the offseason and preseason with Atlanta.