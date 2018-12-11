Bucs putting Kevin Minter on IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are now putting the injury replacements on injured reserve.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs are putting linebacker Kevin Minter on IR because of a calf injury.

He played in five games for the Bucs after signing in October. He played a season-high 10 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Saints before leaving with the injury.

He was in camp with the Jets this summer, and has also spent time with the Cardinals and Bengals. The Bucs signed him after linebacker Kwon Alexander was lost for the year with a torn ACL.