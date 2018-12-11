Cardinals place Thurston Armbrister on IR

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche would end his season on injured reserve. Linebacker Thurston Armbrister joined Nkemdiche on injured reserve Tuesday.

The team announced both moves, with Nkemdiche nursing a knee injury that requires surgery and Armbrister out with a hamstring injury.

Armbrister’s appearance in Sunday’s loss to the Lions was his only game action with the team, having earned a promotion Nov. 30.

The Cardinals signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson and poached defensive tackle Vincent Valentine off Seattle’s practice squad.

Anderson played the past three seasons with Chicago. He appeared in 31 games with three starts and made 47 tackles, one interception, five passes defensed and 14 special teams tackles.

He entered the league with the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015 out of TCU. He played 11 games, with three starts, as a rookie.

Anderson, 27, played 12 games last season for Chicago.

He was released from Chicago’s injured reserve list on Sept. 25.

Valentine (pictured) returns to the Cardinals after spending three weeks on Arizona’s practice squad earlier this season.

He entered the league with the Patriots as a third-round selection in 2016 out of Nebraska.

Valentine, 24, appeared in 13 games, with two starts, and had 19 tackles and a sack as a rookie with the Patriots before missing the majority of last season on injured reserve. He was with the Patriots’ practice squad this year and signed with Seattle’s practice squad on Dec. 4.