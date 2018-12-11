Chargers have a realistic path to the No. 1 seed

Getty Images

With the Patriots, Texans, and Steelers losing on the same day the Chiefs picked up win No. 11, Kansas City acquired the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But another team has a path to the top spot that may not be easy, but it’s definitely clear.

If the Chargers win their last three games (the first of which will be a game against the Chiefs in Kansas City) and the Chiefs lose at Seattle or at home against the Raiders, the Chargers will secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Let that one percolate for a minute. A less-than-30,000-seat soccer stadium in Carson could be the site of both a division-round game and the AFC championship.

Again, it won’t be easy. The Chargers will have to win at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will have to lose at Seattle. But is either outcome all that crazy?

However it plays out, it makes Thursday night’s game even more important, because if the Chiefs lose at home to the Chargers any slip by K.C. could open the door for the redheaded Southern Cal stepchild becoming a favorite to make it to the Super Bowl. Where they could possibly see the team with which the Chargers soon will be sharing a stadium.