Chargers not optimistic about having Melvin Gordon or Austin Ekeler

Getty Images

The Chargers expect to be without their top two running backs against the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Melvin Gordon has missed the last two games with a knee injury and Austin Ekeler is on the injury report with both a neck injury and a concussion. The outlook for Ekeler getting cleared on a short week never looked good, but there was some hope that Gordon would be able to return to action.

Gordon is on track to miss a third game, however. Head coach Anthony Lynn told Steve Wyche of NFL Media that the team is not optimistic about either player’s chances of being in the lineup against Kansas City.

Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome would be in line for backfield work if things go the way Lynn suggested with Gordon abd Ekeler.