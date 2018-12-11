Colts waive Erik Swoope

Getty Images

The Colts announced they waived tight end Erik Swoope on Tuesday.

Swoope caught one pass for 4 yards in the past two games combined after returning from a knee injury that kept him out four games. He played nine snaps on offense and 11 on special teams in Sunday’s victory over Houston.

Swoope has spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad this season.

He appeared in seven games, with two starts, and caught eight passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Swoope originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has appeared in 24 career games, with six starts, and has caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.