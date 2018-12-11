Denzel Ward remains out with a concussion

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph wants to see quarterback Case Keenum take more chances when he throws the ball over the next three weeks and the chances of that going well this Saturday would be helped by the absence of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

The first-round pick missed last Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a concussion and he remained out of practice on Tuesday as the team began on-field preparations for the trip to Denver. Head coach Gregg Williams said that Wednesday would be a big day in terms of determining Ward’s availability.

“If he can’t practice, it will be tough,” Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and center JC Tretter were also out of practice. Ogunjobi has a bicep injury while Tretter has been dealing with an ankle injury. Both played last weekend, although Tretter took a trip to the medical tent without missing a snap.