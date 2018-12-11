Derrick Henry insists he left yards on the field against Jaguars

Getty Images

In his last game, Derrick Henry matched the record for the longest run in NFL history. He set the Titans team record for most yards in a game.

Yet, the running back insists he left meat on the bone.

“There were probably a couple runs I could have read better,” Henry said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “Overall, we’re out there trying to make plays. I didn’t think it as a perfect game. There is always something you can look at and improve on. Each player, anytime he watches film, watches a game, even if he had a good game, can focus on the things he needs to get better at, focus on this week.”

Henry’s 99-yard run against the Jaguars tied Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett’s 1983 run from end zone to end zone against the Vikings. Henry’s 238 yards broke the franchise record of 228 set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Running backs coach Tony Dews laughed when asked how many yards Henry left on the field, but the running back wanted more.

“No, it wasn’t close to perfect at all,” Henry said. “You’ll never have a perfect game. You strive for it. There was an inside zone play, I got like 3 yards; it could have been more, maybe a touchdown. I stayed front-side; I should have gone backside. I delivered a blow, but I could have gotten more I think if I’d have gone backside. I’m always going to be looking back at that, just trying to improve.”