DeSean Jackson’s thumb remains immobilized

Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson said he played through a left thumb injury all season.

“I’ve just kind of been bearing through it,” Jackson said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

But Jackson aggravated the injury against the Giants and has missed the past two games after making only three catches for 19 yards in Week 12.

Jackson’s thumb remains immobilized, Auman reports.

While Jackson said he is following his doctor’s timetable with hopes of returning this season, he remains unable to squeeze the football with his injured hand.

In 11 games, Jackson has made 40 catches for 750 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2016, his final season in Washington.