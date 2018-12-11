Eagles put Corey Clement, Josh Sweat on IR

Getty Images

When word broke on Monday that the Eagles were signing running back Boston Scott off of the Saints practice squad, it seemed like a pretty good sign that Corey Clement‘s knee injury was going to cost him time.

On Tuesday, we learned that the injury will cost Clement the rest of the season. The Eagles announced that Clement and defensive end Josh Sweat have been placed on injured reserve.

Clement had 68 carries for 259 yards and two touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 192 yards this season. He joins Jay Ajayi on injured reserve and the Eagles also played without Darren Sproles for most of the season because of a hamstring injury.

Sweat hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. The fifth-round pick played in nine games as a reserve during his rookie season.

In addition to signing Scott, the Eagles also signed defensive end Daeshon Hall. Hall was a third-round pick by the Panthers last year, but only played in one game as a rookie before being let go this September.