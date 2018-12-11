Eric Kendricks laments not converting Russell Wilson pick into six

December 11, 2018
Last in the first half on Monday night, Russell Wilson attempted a very different kind of no-look pass. And his close-your-eyes-and-hope-for-the-best effort nearly resulted in a disaster.

It should have. With the ball hanging in the air and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks in position to grab and go (he had a trailer to the left in the event a pitch was needed), the score easily could have been (should have been) 7-3 at intermission. (Or at least 6-3, if Bobby Wagner had managed to illegally leverage his way over the center and block the extra point, with the flag being thrown and then picked up.)

But Kendricks caught the ball and inexplicably fell down. It was a detail that was lost in the collective befuddlement over Russell Wilson doing non-Russell Wilson things, but in a game where points were scarce, it’s a play that Kendricks had to make. And he knows it.

I think I should have scored, man, for real,” Kendricks said after the game, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I want to be great. I want to be one of the great linebackers in the league and I got to score those.”

Indeed he does. With the Minnesota offense continuing to struggle, the defense needs to create field position and/or points, if the Vikings are going to secure the ability to travel to Dallas or Chicago and lose soundly in the wild-card round.

13 responses to “Eric Kendricks laments not converting Russell Wilson pick into six

  2. He should lament playing for that Horrible Vikings team. He was lucky to even catch the ball, bobbling it while he fell to the ground. The Vikings offense could do nothing against the superior Hawks defense, except at the very end during garbage time. The Vikings may back into the playoffs but with that terrible offense they wont go far.

  3. This team is, has always been, and will always be the Bengals of the NFC. A complete joke of a franchise. People of MN are tired of publicly subsidizing professional sports teams only to have said team make a mockery of their fans. The only successful thing this franchise is capable of doing is building up the hopes of their fans and dashing them in some spectacular fashion in front of the rest of the world. Cousins can get bent for being a fraud.

  6. It appeared he jumped and then bobbled the ball. He secured it in the way down the the ground. Yes, it should have been a pick 6. But, the defense was the only reason the Vikings had a chance to win (until the refs picked up a flag and decided they would not have that chance).

  7. Thanks for being the only journalist to call out the journalist to point out that the refs let Bobby Wagner do something that has always been and always will be illegal to completely change the momentum of the game.

  8. I want to be great. I want to be one of the great linebackers in the league and I got to score those.”

    +++++

    And your PFT fanbase wants the Vikings to be considered a “world-class” organization. You won’t be, and they aren’t.

  10. But you stopped their offense from getting any points. Cousins also stopped our offense from getting any points. Maybe you should be getting 84 mil!

  12. He needed to score given that fact that the interior offensive line is awful, coach Flip has failed to adjust the offense to defensive changes and Cousins has turned into a quivering mess. Just a tough year for what has turned out to be a mediocre team.

    I see the cheesers have chimed in, so I am forced to note that the Vikings have not lost to the Packers in 727 days.

  13. Yeah, if he had caught the ball with this hands instead of cradling it in his torso, he might have scored. I can’t bash him though. The Viking defense put up a terrific effort, but got stymied by their incompetent offense.

    Kendricks has picked off Brady and Wilson in the last two weeks.

