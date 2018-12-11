Get ready for more no-look passes, eventually

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought the no-look pass to the NFL on Sunday. Expect to see more of them, in time.

Mahomes, a three-sports star who brings the fluidity of shortstop and point guard to the quarterback position, planted a seed that kids across the country will be watering and fertilizing as the play in the back yard, at the sand lot, and (in time) on the gridiron. Mahomes is showing America’s youth that the stiff confines of an NFL uniform nevertheless permit plenty of flexibility and creativity. Like Michael Jordan did for basketball in the ’80s and ’90s, Mahomes is showing that the body can do more than previously believed when playing football, and others will begin to try to emulate those moves.

Not everyone will be able to pull it off. But before it can be attempted, it has to be envisioned. And Mahomes has inspired kids to begin trying to do the thing that Mahomes just did.

And it will be more than the no-look pass. Young quarterbacks, especially those who also play baseball, will start throwing passes from all sorts of body positions and arm angles, ignoring the robotics of pocket passing and embracing the free form that forces defenders to engage in guessing games both before the snap and after, never quite knowing when the ball is going to whizz by their heads, whether it will come out high or low or somewhere in between, and when as a quarterback moves (and looks) one way, the ball will rocket past them in another direction.

That’s what Mahomes will do. He’ll revolutionize the position in time, because he’s already revolutionizing the way aspiring quarterbacks regard the things they could be able to do.