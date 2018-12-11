Jets’ top three RBs miss practice; Sam Darnold a full participant

Getty Images

The Jets will have somebody at running back Saturday against Houston. The question is: Who?

Their top three running backs did not practice Tuesday.

Isaiah Crowell (toe), Elijah McGuire (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (toe) were sidelined by injuries. The Jets likely will have to make a move at the position this week.

Crowell wore a walking boot on his left foot Tuesday.

“The pain was excruciating” on Sunday, Crowell said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets have 336 rushes for 1,381 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Crowell, McGuire and Cannon have combined for 212 carries for 923 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bilal Powell, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury, has 80 carries for 343 yards this season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has the team’s other rushing touchdown, went through a full practice Tuesday. Darnold injured his foot Sunday but missed only three plays.

The rookie said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post, that he has some soreness in his foot but feels “great.”