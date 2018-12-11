John Harbaugh acknowledges plan, isn’t going to share it

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been enjoying the poker game far too much to fold now.

So while he didn’t get into too many specifics about his plan now that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is healthy again, he at least acknowledged that there was a plan.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, the announcement of said plan isn’t really complicated by Lamar Jackson‘s ankle injury as much as the simple fact that Harbaugh just doesn’t want to share it.

“I’ll just have to let you know if we want,” Harbaugh said. “It could entail anything right now. I know what we want to do. I have a plan. We have a plan. We talked about it. We have to talk to the guys about it, and whether we share that publicly, we’ll decide as the week goes on.”

Flacco’s been out the last month with a right hip problem, but he’s been cleared to return. He didn’t play last week, since he didn’t have time to fully prepare. That led Robert Griffin III to finish up when Jackson missed the last two plays with an ankle injury, though Harbaugh said Jackson was fine. He also said Flacco would be part of the plan moving forward: “He’s too good a player not to be.”

“It’s a football decision,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody understands what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to put the best football team out there we can from one play to the next. That’s all. That’s always what it’s about, and all those guys sitting in the chairs you’re sitting in now understand that. We don’t make it about anything other than football. We keep it simple.

“It’s about football, because that’s what we’re here for. Guys come from every part of the world, every background, every race, religion, creed, whatever else you want to say — town, country, East Coast, West Coast. And they come together and sit in a room for what purpose? For football. That’s what we’re here for. So we keep it about that and let’s roll.”

And if it keeps you and the Buccaneers guessing, all the better.