Kenyan Drake trying to get game-winning TD ball back

Getty Images

Chances are that the most memorable touchdown of Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake‘s professional football career happened at the end of last Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Drake’s sprint to the end zone on the final play of the game after receiving a lateral from DeVante Parker will be played on highlight reels for years to come and Drake would like to have the ball he carried as a memento of the play for his collection. Unfortunately for Drake, he threw the ball into the stands once he crossed the goal line.

The running back has taken to social media in hopes of getting the ball back. He filmed a video asking whoever got the ball to trade it back in exchange for cleats, gloves, a jersey and tickets to another game.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Drake said, via SI.com. “We’ve got one last home game. If they don’t have tickets already, I’ll give them tickets to the game, whatever they need. I’d love to have the ball back. I don’t regret throwing it, but now that I’m level-headed, I’m sitting down thinking about it, having the ball back would definitely mean a lot to me, and the team as well.”

There’s been no word of anyone stepping forward to make a deal with Drake yet.