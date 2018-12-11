Kenyan Drake trying to get game-winning TD ball back

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2018, 10:51 AM EST
Chances are that the most memorable touchdown of Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake‘s professional football career happened at the end of last Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Drake’s sprint to the end zone on the final play of the game after receiving a lateral from DeVante Parker will be played on highlight reels for years to come and Drake would like to have the ball he carried as a memento of the play for his collection. Unfortunately for Drake, he threw the ball into the stands once he crossed the goal line.

The running back has taken to social media in hopes of getting the ball back. He filmed a video asking whoever got the ball to trade it back in exchange for cleats, gloves, a jersey and tickets to another game.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Drake said, via SI.com. “We’ve got one last home game. If they don’t have tickets already, I’ll give them tickets to the game, whatever they need. I’d love to have the ball back. I don’t regret throwing it, but now that I’m level-headed, I’m sitting down thinking about it, having the ball back would definitely mean a lot to me, and the team as well.”

There’s been no word of anyone stepping forward to make a deal with Drake yet.

27 responses to “Kenyan Drake trying to get game-winning TD ball back

  3. “I’m still trying to figure out why Parker didn’t score himself.”

    I don’t think Parker has the necessary wheels to get that ball in the end zone. Drake is on another level with the ball in his hands compared to Parker, and he probably knows this.

  4. How is he going to validate that what he receives is the actual ball he carried?

    > The balls have serial numbers on them.

  6. Also, there are cameras all over Hard Rock. You know damn well there is video of the person or persons who got that ball.
    They can identify the recipient.
    I am a Dolphin fan and had I got the ball it would be returned. But not just for tickets and paraphernalia.

    I’ll take the tickets…oh yea and $2,000 please…to um, cover the cost of attending the game with food, parking, hotel, etc.

  10. The first thing I said when he threw it was “He’s gonna wish he kept that ball”. Heat of the moment I guess. He’ll be able to buy it for a premium on ebay.

  11. The Lions’ tackle did the same thing a couple weeks back. Got the ball back for 8 games worth of all you can eat chicken fingers next season for the guy in the stands who caught the ball.

    That is a lot of chicken fingers.

  16. If he won the Super bowl with it I could understand but man it was just a game. That’s the difference between great teams and everybody else. They think playing New England is their Super Bowl

  20. footballpat says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:15 pm
    Get over yourself. Longest walk-off TD in the history of the league. His jersey (or some part of his uniform) will be in Canton for this.

  22. footballpat says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:15 pm
    As a Giants fan, its always fun to recall when playing New England WAS the Super Bowl. Both times.

  23. onebuffalove716 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 11:57 am
    As he should since this was clearly a super bowl victory

    .?…?.??.??????.???.?.?..??.

    What would a Buffalo fan know about super bowl victories anyway????

  24. It’s going to take more than a couple of tickets and some dudes used shoes. I’d offer a check for $5,000 as a starting point and see where that gets you.

  25. Guy from Jersey (Pats fan) called in to Boomer & Gio today (Tuesday) on WFAN claiming he has the ball and wants $250k. Said his Dad bought the ball from a guy in the stands for $500. Boomer told him to temper his enthusiasm for that kind of money and the guy sort of agreed, suggesting he may ask for Super Bowl tickets, since all teams get an allotment ….

