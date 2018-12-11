Kyle Rudolph: Something has to spark this offense

Getty Images

The Vikings lost to the Seahawks 21-7 on Monday night and fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo on Tuesday after 13 games of frustrations on the offensive side of the ball.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Tuesday, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said that he feels “terrible” that he and the rest of the offensive players didn’t do enough for DeFilippo to keep his job. While he felt bad, Rudolph also acknowledged the need to shake things up on a unit that has underwhelmed this year.

“I wish we could have done better,” Rudolph said. “With that being said, they felt like it was time to make a change and something has to spark this offense in the last three weeks. If the season ended yesterday, we’d be in the playoffs so we control our own destiny. The bottom line is we do have to change on offense so we gotta go out and score some more points.”

Kevin Stefanski is moving from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and he was on the staff for Minnesota’s run to the NFC title game last year. Perhaps turning back the clock will get the spark Rudolph and the Vikings need to get back to the postseason this year.