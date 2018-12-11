Lions promote Jerome Cunningham, Leo Koloamatangi from practice squad

Getty Images

The loss of Ezekiel Ansah and Michael Roberts to injured reserve opened up a pair of roster spots that the Detroit Lions had to fill ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions promoted tight end Jerome Cunningham and center Leo Koloamatangi from their practice squad

Cunningham appeared in nine games for the New York Giants in 2015 with three starts. He caught eight passes for 59 yards over that span. He has spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Lions since his last regular season action with the Giants.

Koloamatangi was an undrafted free agent signing of the Lions in 2017 out of the University of Hawaii. He’s had multiple stints on the team’s practice squad before his promotion on Tuesday.