Maurkice Pouncey says Steelers “have to stop BS-ing around”

The Steelers have lost three straight games and their lead over the Ravens in the AFC North has been whittled down as a result of the losing streak.

Pittsburgh held leads in the second half of all three games, but saw them disappear each time. The defense failed to get stops, the offense failed to add enough points and Chris Boswell has missed kicks in each game, which has center Maurkice Pouncey stressing the urgency of the moment.

“We have to go out and play our hardest, go out there and execute at a high level,” Pouncey said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m pretty sure everybody knows we’re here to play football now. We have to stop BS-ing around.”

The schedule isn’t doing the Steelers any favors as they’ll face the Patriots and Saints in a pair of games that won’t allow much room for BS if they are going to come away with wins.