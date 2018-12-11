Maurkice Pouncey says Steelers “have to stop BS-ing around”

December 11, 2018
The Steelers have lost three straight games and their lead over the Ravens in the AFC North has been whittled down as a result of the losing streak.

Pittsburgh held leads in the second half of all three games, but saw them disappear each time. The defense failed to get stops, the offense failed to add enough points and Chris Boswell has missed kicks in each game, which has center Maurkice Pouncey stressing the urgency of the moment.

“We have to go out and play our hardest, go out there and execute at a high level,” Pouncey said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m pretty sure everybody knows we’re here to play football now. We have to stop BS-ing around.”

The schedule isn’t doing the Steelers any favors as they’ll face the Patriots and Saints in a pair of games that won’t allow much room for BS if they are going to come away with wins.

  2. Patriots and Saints – two more games where we get to see Tomlin with his go to move of chomping on gum with his headsets on while staring out into space after getting thoroughly outcoached, gameplanned, and adjusted at half. Really hoping the Rooneys finally realize that this guy is checkers to other coaches chess.

  3. They should have thought about that while they were throwing games away to the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos. They will be lucky to beat the Bengals the way they are playing. No playoffs unless the Ravens collapse in the next three games.

  4. When someone like Rocky Bleier comes out and says that he is Done getting his heart broken and that all the coaches “ including coach cliche” need to go….. That is significant.

  5. Too little too late. They are most likely going to have to win at least 2 of their 3 next games to make the playoffs and that means beating the Patriots and Saints which is likely not happening with their porous defense, terrible special teams, and inconsistent offense.

  6. The way we’re playing right now, we’re going to finish this season 7-8-1. But, Tomlin will STILL keep his job, somehow.

  7. If this team is well coached they are 11-2. A smart team beats the Browns, Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders. All games which were squandered on pure stupidity. Hard enough to win in the NFL. Even harder when you have to outplay the mistakes of your own coach.

    This is not the best edition of the Patriots. Their offense has been spotty. Their defense has been bend,break,repeat. Their place kicking has been unreliable. The punting, however, has been solid.
  9. And the Rooneys need to stop bs-ing around too. Fire Tomlin and the whole coaching staff except offensive line coach Mike Munchak and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

