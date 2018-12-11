Mike Tomlin: Rocky Bleier is entitled to his opinion

Getty Images

Rocky Bleier has had enough of his former team. He declared he was “done” with the Steelers after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

The Steelers former running back, who, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hasn’t uttered a critical public word of the team in 40 years, went on a Facebook rant. He even used a broken heart emoji.

“How they fare [the rest of the season] will dictate the team’s future, and it may be without Tomlin,” Bleier wrote.

Tomlin said he had not heard Bleier’s comments.

“Those guys are entitled to an opinion,” Tomlin said, via Bouchette. “They care and care deeply. We appreciate them and respect the fact that they care and care deeply. Trust that we’re equally or more disappointed than Rocky.”

Bleier also called out defensive coordinator Keith Butler and kicker Chris Boswell.