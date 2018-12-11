Mike Zimmer on John DeFilippo firing: I don’t want the season wasted

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer held a conference call on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the decision to fire offensive coordinator John DeFilippo with three games left in the season.

Zimmer said that he didn’t think any one person deserved all the blame for the team’s offensive struggles, but he felt “a sense of urgency here to improve” before all hope was lost for the season.

“I always feel like if you hire a guy you should stick with him, try to help him, help him mature as a coach,” Zimmer said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “This one, unfortunately with the timing and situation with last three games, still having an opportunity — [I] don’t want the season wasted. Maybe it will [be], maybe it won’t. But these three games are very, very critical and we need to play good.”

Zimmer also said he will take on more involvement with the offense over the final weeks of the season in hopes of getting the kind of results they need to avoid wasting the season. Given the expectations heading into the season, there may be wider changes come the offseason if the downward trend doesn’t correct itself.

  3. How about not announcing to the world that you would be forcing the ball into Dalvin Cook and the running game last week?!!

    Seriously, you couldn’t keep that behind close Vikings doors?

  5. Let’s rewind your comments from after the Packers game where you said the offense was spectacular. I guess the coach is responsible for the recent play. Weren’t you 13-3 with Keenum last year? Defense is the same and new players have been added…The savior Cousin’s is now playing….average–like he does everywhere…Michigan State, Washington and now Minnesota. Zimmer is so hot and cold. He’s getting involved in the offense now? Wow…

  7. I think this was more a message to the team, than it was about Flip particularly. The problems with the offense haven’t been corrected. Cousins still fumbles and can’t win the big games. These were issues before he came here. The offensive line is a mess. Riley was drafted as a right tackle. Our starting left guard is actually on injured reserve. Their best offensive lineman retired in March. Elfline is still in year 2 (and doesn’t look that good) and Remmers, well, Remmers is a turnstile. Rushod Hill lost his job to Brian O’Neil, who is undersized, and I’m kinda sure he was crying “ouch” when his ankle got rolled up on but returned the next play or series.

    Flip couldn’t fix those things. They’re still going to be a problem regardless. But I think the message to the team is, if you don’t do your job, you will not be here, and that was probably the point of the whole exercise, imo.

  9. Cue: deck chairs on Titanic. Zimmer signed a quarterback who was 4-24 against teams over .500; 0-7 in MNF Games; and had one of the worst passing ratings in the red zone and then he wonders why the offense has not functioned in big games, against winning teams, and in the red zone. Ah, Mike, if only you could get that $84 million back.

    ===============
    First it was the Randy Ratio, now it’s the Dalvin Denominator

