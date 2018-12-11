Mitchell Trubisky “pretty disappointed” with play against Rams

Getty Images

The Bears got quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back in the lineup against the Rams last Sunday, but his play was not up to the level he expects from himself.

Trubisky was 16-of-30 for 110 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in Chicago’s 15-6 win and said that he needs “to settle down” after being “amped and anxious” for his return after two games on the sideline with a shoulder injury.

“I’m pretty disappointed in myself, the way I played — especially being out two weeks,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s hard to be down when you get such a big win like that. I’ll get everything corrected. I’m going to go back to work, work really hard and play a lot better. But I’m just very proud of the way the team had my back.”

Head coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t think Trubisky’s outing was a result of being rusty and that he doesn’t consider it a step backward developmentally “when you win.” Still, the Bears will need better games from their quarterback in the coming weeks if they want to open the door to a long playoff stay.