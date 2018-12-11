Monday Night Football ratings are the lowest for Week 14 since 2011

Getty Images

Monday night’s game between the Vikings and Seahawks didn’t have many points. Which means that it didn’t draw many eyeballs.

Via Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily, the Week 14 Monday night game generated an overnight rating of 7.9. That reflects a seven-percent drop from last year’s Week 14 Monday night contest between the Patriots and Dolphins. Karp notes that it’s also the lowest Week 14 Monday night rating since 2011.

The low Monday and Thursday ratings sandwich the strongest Sunday since 2016. Which underscores the reality that people are more inclined to watch high-scoring games between good teams.

Thursday night’s game between the Chargers and Chiefs should perform well, as should the Sunday night game between the Eagles and Rams and the Monday nighter between the Saints and Panthers.