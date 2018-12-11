Mychal Kendricks may miss time with knee injury

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ new-look defense made a statement last night, but might be without one of its new contributors.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said during an interview on 710 ESPN that linebacker Mychal Kendricks injured his knee last night, and might not be able to play this week at San Francisco.

Kendricks was able to finish the game, and Carroll expressed his respect for that.

The veteran linebacker has played just four games for the Seahawks, after serving his eight-game league suspension for insider trading. But he’s made a quick impression there, and become part of a rebuilt defense that’s playing well.