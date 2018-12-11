Myles Garrett sticks to what he said about Bradley Chubb

Getty Images

Heading into the draft this year, some thought that the Browns would draft Bradley Chubb with the fourth overall pick and use him and Myles Garrett as a tandem off the edges.

Garrett said he wanted the Browns to look in another direction and that’s what they wound up doing by drafting cornerback Denzel Ward. Chubb went to the Broncos with the fifth overall pick and has set the team’s rookie sack record with 12 through the first 13 weeks of the season.

The Browns will play the Broncos on Saturday, which means Garrett was asked if he felt any differently about Chubb now. He said the rookie is “a good player and they made a good pick,” but his thoughts haven’t changed over the last eight months.

“I stick by what I said,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com.

Part of Garrett’s answer earlier this year had to do with the partnership he envisioned having with Emmanuel Ogbah. That hasn’t developed quite as well as he hoped, but Ward’s been a strong player for the Browns at a position of need so there’s no reason for Garrett to think twice about the road not travelled.