Raiders waive C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

The C.J. Anderson era is over in Oakland. (There was one?)

The Raiders waived Anderson on Tuesday, barely a week after signing him.

Anderson’s departure, along with the placement of long snapper Jon Feliciano on injured reserve, created roster spots for guard Cameron Hunt and guard/tackle Denver Kirkland.

Anderson, who became a solid contributor for the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, was enthused about joining his hometown team. He was inactive, however, for his only game as a Raider.

Anderson had a workout with the Chiefs last week before joining the Raiders. If he clears waivers, he’ll resume his status as a free agent.