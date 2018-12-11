Rams put Malcolm Brown, Dominique Hatfield on IR

Getty Images

The Rams said last week that running back Malcolm Brown will miss the rest of the season with a clavicle injury, but he remained on the roster through last Sunday night’s loss to the Bears.

The team will be able to replace him for this Sunday night’s game against the Eagles. Brown was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

John Kelly and Justin Davis are now the running backs behind Todd Gurley on the depth chart.

The Rams also announced that they have placed defensive back Dominique Hatfield on injured reserve. Hatfield has been a regular on special teams this season, but the ankle injury he suffered against Chicago will leave him without the chance to play again this season.

Linebacker Trevon Young was promoted from the practice squad to fill one of the spots. Young was a sixth-round pick this year and played two games for the Rams this season.