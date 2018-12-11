Ron Rivera: We’ll see if our guys thrive with backs against the wall

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera took a walk down memory lane at his Tuesday press conference.

The team’s chances of making the playoffs despite losing their last five games was a major topic of conversation and Rivera noted that the team has “been here before” in reference to the 2014 season. Those Panthers went from 3-2 to 3-8-1 before winning four straight to take the NFC South.

This year’s team has gone from 6-2 to 6-7, but they remain alive with three games left to play in the season.

“We have a chance,” Rivera said. “Five percent. That’s what they’re giving us, so that’s what we’ll take. … Some guys thrive on it; some guys don’t. We’ll see.”

Most outlets give the Panthers higher odds of making the playoffs after the Vikings loss on Monday night, but they aren’t strong by anyone’s estimation.

That 2014 team that Rivera mentioned started its closing run with a win over the Saints and two of the final three games this year are against New Orleans, so history could wind up repeating itself if this team thrives in desperation mode as well.