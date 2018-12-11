Russell Wilson: Defense was “really special” on Monday night

Getty Images

The Seahawks came into Monday night’s game against the Vikings on a three-game winning streak and quarterback Russell Wilson‘s play had been a big driver of that run.

Wilson threw for 749 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions while posting passer ratings of at least 110.3 in each of the three games. Monday night’s sledding was much tougher.

Wilson was 10-of-20 for 72 yards and an interception, which led to a rating of 37.9 for the night. The passing yards and rating were both career lows for Wilson, but it didn’t stop the Seahawks from getting a 21-7 win. That led Wilson to tip his cap to the defense for stepping up in a game that Seattle led 3-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

“That was huge how our defense was just battling and battling,” Wilson said after the game. “They were really special tonight. It was really cool just to see how we stayed together. It was great just to see play after play, guys were making plays. The fans were electric tonight too just to feel that presence. They’re always huge for us. We’re excited about where we are and there’s still a lot more to do. There’s still so many ways that we can get better and we’re going to get better and that starts with me and I’m looking forward to that and how many great things we have in store. We really believe in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

Wilson did make one big play with his feet when he ran 40 yards to flip the field and set up Chris Carson‘s touchdown run after Bobby Wagner blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter, but defense was the story for the Seahawks on Monday night and the ability to win games in multiple ways bodes well for the Seahawks as they hone in on a playoff berth.