Saints sign Derek Newton

Derek Newton had not been on a regular season roster since tearing the patellar tendons in both knees while with the Texans during the 2016 season, but that changed on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brought word that the Saints signed Newton to their 53-man roster. He takes the place of offensive lineman Michael Ola, who has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Newton was a 2011 seventh-round pick by the Texans and started 68 games at right tackle before his injury. He remained with the organization until he was released in April. He worked out for teams over the last eight months, but this is the first time he’s landed a job with another team.

Newton will be a deep reserve, but getting even a handful of snaps in a game would represent a major accomplishment for a player whose prospects of continuing to play football were bleak a couple of years ago.