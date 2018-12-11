Sean McDermott: “No place in football” for hit on Steven Hauschka

Getty Images

The Bills tried a field goal at the end of the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but their bid for points was thwarted when Steven Hauschka‘s kick was blocked.

That was the high point of the play for Hauschka. As the Jets tried to return the ball, he got drilled by Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson from behind on a hit that went unpenalized.

Hauschka stayed down on the field as other players went to the locker room, but returned to kick in the second half. He missed another field goal and said after the game that it was hard to kick after hurting his lower back and pelvis on the play. On Monday, Bills coach Sean McDermott was critical of both the hit and the lack of response from officials.

“There’s no place in football for it,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “He’s like a quarterback, you know he gets hit in the back — any player that gets hit in the back — should be a foul, and then he’s a kicker. To me, he’s afforded the protection. It’s a shame he took the hit that he did. It thought it should have been called. They didn’t see it obviously. … He’s a little sore today. We’ll see how he feels when he comes back tomorrow.”

Anderson was on the receiving end of unpenalized unnecessary roughness when Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson grabbed his crotch at the end of a play. Patterson wound up being fined by the league and it wouldn’t be surprising if Anderson faces the same fate this week.