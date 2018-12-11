Steelers “willing to explore options” at kicker

Getty Images

The Steelers had a chance to tie last Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a field goal at the end of regulation, but Chris Boswell slipped on his approach to the ball and the Raiders blocked the kick to still a victory.

It was the second missed field goal of the day for Boswell and he’s now 10-of-16 on field goals for the season. He’s also missed five extra points and that’s enough for the Steelers to consider a change despite the four-year extension that Boswell signed with the team in the offseason.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that the team acknowledges that Boswell has not performed up to par and that they are “willing to explore options” as they prepare for this week’s game against the Patriots.

Tomlin said that sticking with Boswell will be one of those options and didn’t specify when they might be auditioning others, but it seems likely that we’ll get an idea of who’s in the mix at some point in the next couple of days.