Titans put Jonnu Smith and Jack Conklin on IR

The Titans remain in the knot of teams tied at 7-6 for the final AFC wild card berth, but they’re not going to have two important contributors down the stretch.

The team announced that tight end Jonnu Smith and right tackle Jack Conklin were placed on injured reserve.

Both suffered knee injuries in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, and the expectation was that Conklin was going to miss a few weeks.

They’ll likely plug Dennis Kelly in for Conklin on the line, while answers are in shorter supply at tight end. Already without Delanie Walker after an early injury, Smith had shown flashes this season.

To fill the roster spots, the Titans signed tight end Cole Wick off the 49ers practice squad, and signed veteran lineman Austin Pasztor, who was recently cut by the Falcons.