Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills G John Miller had a tough time against the Jets.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase broke down last Sunday’s game-winning play one more time.

What are the odds that the Patriots get a bye in the first round of the playoffs?

Identifying the Jets’ most valuable commodity.

A groin injury is expected to hamper Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey for a while.

The Bengals want to be aggressive on offense.

Lamenting what might have been for the Browns this season.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is working to stay optimistic during the team’s losing streak.

The Texans are preparing for cold weather in Week 15.

The Colts defense showed well against Houston.

Said Jaguars DL Calais Campbell, “It sucks, but we have to find a way to push and win some ballgames to end the season. You always want to end on a good note, something that can give you some momentum going into the offseason.”

Revisiting Titans RB Derrick Henry‘s 99-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos need three wins and help to make the playoffs.

Nine Chiefs played every snap for their unit against the Ravens.

Five lessons for the Chargers to take from last Sunday’s win.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t know G.M. Reggie McKenzie would be fired, but not everyone is buying that.

Do the Cowboys have the best defense in football?

Giants QB Eli Manning is hearing less criticism lately.

Eagles CB Sidney Jones can’t stay healthy.

Ranking the top five losses of Washington coach Jay Gruden’s tenure.

Bears rookie G James Daniels did well against Aaron Donald.

Was last Sunday the last time DE Ziggy Ansah will suit up for the Lions?

A broken thumb has hindered Packers TE Jimmy Graham.

Third down struggles contributed to the Vikings’ struggles on Monday night.

Falcons WR Julio Jones hit 1,400 receiving yards again this season.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly is trying to lead by example on the field.

S Kurt Coleman is seeing less playing time with the Saints.

What lies ahead for the Buccaneers when the season is over?

The Cardinals expect to continue mixing and matching players over the final three weeks.

How much did cold weather affect Rams QB Jared Goff?

49ers TE George Kittle can make a run at the single-season yardage mark for tight ends.

CB Justin Coleman had Seahawks teammates to thank for setting up his touchdown.