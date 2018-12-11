Tyreek Hill practices, looks ready to go

Getty Images

Despite concerns that a foot injury suffered on Sunday could keep him out of Thursday night’s big AFC West showdown with the Chargers, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears good to go.

Hill was on the practice field today, and Michele Steele of ESPN reports that Hill was running and cutting and looks fine.

That matches what Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated on Monday, when he predicted that Hill will play against the Chargers.

It’s a very big game for the Chiefs on Thursday, who clinch the AFC West with a win and would be overwhelming favorites to earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If the Chargers win, however, L.A. will move into a tie for first place in the division with two games to go. (The Chiefs would still own the tiebreaker edge based on their better division record.)

The Chiefs have had a lot of players banged up, but Hill, perhaps their most important player after Patrick Mahomes, appears to be just fine.