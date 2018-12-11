Vikings announce John DeFilippo out, Kevin Stefanski in as offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Monday night’s loss was the last straw for Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

The Vikings announced Tuesday morning that DeFilippo has been fired and Kevin Stefanski will take the reins of the offense for the rest of the season.

“The Minnesota Vikings have relieved John DeFilippo from his duties as Offensive Coordinator,” the team’s statement said. “Vikings Quarterbacks Coach Kevin Stefanski has been elevated to Interim Offensive Coordinator and will take over play-calling duties.”

It’s been a long and frustrating season for the Vikings’ offense, which came into the season thinking the arrival of Kirk Cousins would result in an improvement over last season’s results, only to see the offense go in the wrong direction this year.

Last season’s offense was called by Pat Shurmur, who is now the head coach of the Giants. Shurmur wanted to hire Stefanski as his offensive coordinator, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer blocked the move and held Stefanski to his contract in Minnesota.

Whether Stefanski can get things turned around over the final weeks of the season remains to be seen, but if the Vikings win their last three games they’re in the playoffs, and if Stefanski can get the offense rolling in January, he’ll suddenly be one of the hottest assistant coaches in the NFL.

64 responses to “Vikings announce John DeFilippo out, Kevin Stefanski in as offensive coordinator

  7. Stefanski was a candidate for the OC job before they hired DeFilippo, but he has no prior experience as an OC and has never called plays. I’m sure their idea was to hire the (slightly) more experienced DeFilippo and then hand the job over to Stefanski after DeFilippo left to become a head coach. It’s just that DeFilippo got fired instead of becoming a head coach. I hope Stefanski remembers some of those plays Shurmur was running last year.

  8. Needed move but the next move needs to be the GM Speilman.
    He is the decision maker on these moves (Defilippo, Cousins, etc..)
    and somehow he continually escapes criticism and accountability.

  9. So if Stefanski does great he’s probably leaving after the season. If he does poorly he’s probably leaving after the season. Not much upside for the Vikings here.

  12. Losing Sparano and Shurmur cost the Vikings their season.

    Maybe should have kept Case and spent that $84M on Mack.

  13. Hope he absorbed enough from Shurmer calling plays last year but still handcuffed with such an atrocious offensive line. Maybe he can be more creative than JDF was and at least there is some continuity since he’s been with the team for awhile. Three game audition to get the job permanently.

  14. Hilarious. Zimmer is in so far over his head. What’s this, the second time in three years he’s gotten rid of his OC during the season? The guy can’t run a team. Maybe some players will go have a talk with him again and get him back in off of the ledge.

  19. Flip was regarded as a head coach in the making and probably still is. Sounds like Zimmer was at the forefront of their offensive problems, instead of handing the offense over to Flip he was constantly coming behind him changing things. Offenses in their first season are a work in progress. This is a terrible move by the Vikings and show the surprising gap between them and the elite teams in the NFL.

  23. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:34 pm
  25. Love it, Stefanski should have been the OC to replace Shurmur and Shurmur shouldn’t have left to tend to the NY tire fire. And bobby wagner is a pos.

  27. First of all, Bud Grant is not dead. Secondly Tony Soprano is. I don’t think his impact is getting enough attention. The O-Line has much more talent then last season, but is doing far less.

  28. aypeeswhippingstick says:

    December 11, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Like the late Bud Grant used to say, “in order to score you must first cross the 50 yard line”.
    ========================================
    How come Philbin didn’t teach his son how to swim?

  32. This guy should’ve been the original hire. I think Zimmer was enamored with Philly after they kicked his defense’s butt. Thankfully Zim did the right thing here, eventually.

  34. lol. Anyone blaming Cousins, have you actually watched an entire Vikings game? The line is complete garbage. So you don’t get Cousin’s, who do you get? Case? Well case cost about 20 million a year instead of 28 so you save 8 million. Can you really do much with 8 million?

    Seriously the dumb comments on your from other fan base troll is absurd.

    Getting rid of flip at this point won’t do much. The line is a result of the GM not drafing well. We had an average OL last year that got disguised by a mobile QB. You don’t draft any Offense Lineman in the first few rounds? Ok.

    Also anyone blaming Zimmer…has the defense not been pretty good ever year? Well ok. Getting rid of flip might help win a game or two, but ultimately this line and team chemistry is not ready for the post season.

  37. Mini is at a point where this year is a make or break year. If they go without a Lombardi this season(and they will) they’re likely looking at several years before they have an opportunity again. Reason being: Da Bears!!!

  38. The problem the Vikings have is their OL is terrible. Cousins is the most pressured QB in the league – almost 50% of his drop backs according to PFF – and yet the play calling was pass heavy every week. They have to get the run game going to keep the pass rush honest and make the play action effective. The Vikings defense is playing much better now so if the offense can get something going they will be a playoff team.

  39. Maybe Kevin can do something with the O-line so Cousins doesn’t have to run for his life on every play and throw 7 yard passes.

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    kamthechancellor says:

    December 11, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Maybe he can teach Cousins to throw it farther than 7 yards downfield.

  40. Although Cousins choosing to throw into double coverage at the goal lnie last night instead of five yards to his left where a wide open thielen, who had just burned his man, was standing all alone was not defilippo’s fault most of the other O’s problem’s were. Good move.

  47. This move needed to happen. Perhaps the real question to ask is who made the decision to hire DeFilippo, and why? Was the decision made because of perception that DeFilippo had a significant role in running the Philly offense that dismantled the Viking defense last January? If so, perhaps its time to realize that you don’t make hiring decisions based on one game.

    Stefanski has been with the Vikings a long time. I’m not sure what he can accomplish with three games left, but if he wants a long-awaited promotion, here’s his chance to do something.

  51. If this was news out of Green Bay the Vikings fans would be howling. I notice of lack of sarcasm and hatred by Packers fans here. How classy.

  52. Tough to run an offense without an O-line. They likely should have hired Stefanski in the first place. The guy that said Zim interfered with the offense above must not know much about the team: (1) Zim typically leaves the offense side alone till there are issues (he did with Shurmer and did with Norv till the offense had problems and Norv left in a huff when Zim offered suggestions) — the coaching staff is otherwise pretty stable; and (2) he’s the head coach — he has the right to run the team as he sees fit, right or wrong. On the good side, Flip is now available to the Pack.

  55. PANIC – Of course the Vikings are going to panic. They were superbowl contenders because of a fluke play against the Saints and now they probably wont make the playoffs. What really drives me crazy is that DeFilippio was written in as one of the most likely guys to become a head coach and it was even mentioned on last nights broadcast and he cant even keep a job as an O Co-ordinator. Just shows you how much these experts know. I think that the Vikings need to fire Zimmer – he just cant seem to be able to surround himself with team oriented coaches – probably because of the way that he criticizes and micromanages them. Doesnt work when the chips are down.

  56. Here’s my 2-cents: I totally agree this was the right move at the right time. Offense has been average at best throughout the course of the season. Terrible past 3-4 games. OC in capable of of calling a good game. Very predictable. No misdirection. I see plays against the Vikings that I’m thinking what a great call; very good imagination to call those plays. We have NONE of that. Very stagnant and boring. He came from the team that used misdirection and screens all the time that worked even when other teams knew it was coming. Not all his fault. OL=horrible. Cousins not his fault albeit he should be better. Not concerned at this point we over-payed. Going rate for QB so take good with the bad. Keemun no better but certainly cheaper. Me personally still ok with the signing of Cousins. However, he’s got happy feet and that’s not going away anytime soon if at all rest of the season. He’s like a SS in baseball that got a bad hop and hit’m in the mouth. Gun shy rest of season taking grounders/pulling the head last second. But this had to be done to salvage anything that even salvageable rest of the season.

  57. Not sure this dramatically improves cousins prospects given his miserable record against winning teams .

    But hey something needed to be done . It’s not like you can get your $84 million back .

    There’s enough talent on this team on both sides of the ball to perform in the upper third of the league . Zimmers got to take some responsibility for this as well .

  58. Skol to Kevin Stefanski who should have gotten the job to start with ZIM !!
    Bringing in a Flippen Eagle QB coach was Stupid. Show the world what all the players already knew we had and have! Kev you earned it! Now Finish The Job! SKOL!

  61. People talk like it isn’t DeFilippo’s fault because Cousins and the offensive line have been so bad. Well, they have been bad, but shouldn’t the OC do something to account for the fact that the O-line is so bad? Most of the problems I saw last night with the O-line were because of the blocking schemes, not because guys were getting beat. Maybe the linemen are dumb and can’t do their assignments, but I doubt it. How about rolling Cousins out more often instead of keeping him in the pocket like a statue? How about some misdirection? How about some imaginative play-calling? How many times do we need to see Cousins run straight backwards on 3rd-and-1 because there’s a defensive lineman on him the second he gets the ball? Figure out a way to hide your weaknesses rather than allow the other team to expose your weaknesses.

  63. “Sounds like Zimmer was at the forefront of their offensive problems, instead of handing the offense over to Flip he was constantly coming behind him changing things”.
    _____________

    Exactly. You’ve got two dynamite receivers along with a top tier TE, but your head coach, who knows nothing about offense, is constantly harping about running the ball more. Can’t win by sending out mixed messages and not wanting to use your best players.

  64. @ Bears, vs GB, @ Pats in Dec, @ Seattle in Dec, was a pretty tough stretch. But the offense was looking worse every week when the defense is playing well enough to win all those games. A change had to be made.

    If we can get a boost from the NEW OC the playoffs are still within reach. I still have hope, but Cousins can’t be looking like a deer in the headlights for 55 minutes a game. Margin of error is gone, time to show up dude. Time to call up Sloter as the backup QB and have him ready to go if Kirk can’t handle the moment.

