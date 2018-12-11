Vikings fire John DeFilippo

Getty Images

John DeFilippo apparently was too worried about getting his next job to properly exercise the duties of his current job. And now it’s his former job.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Vikings have fired the first-year offensive coordinator, with three games left in the regular season.

The former Eagles quarterbacks coach, pegged by many in the media as a favorite for a head-coaching gig in 2019, had become the focal point of rampant criticism for his refusal to embrace the run, and for the overall ineffectiveness of the offense. Last night’s loss to the Seahawks became the low point for the 2017 NFC finalists. Now, two years after a Monday night debacle in Chicago resulted in the abrupt departure of former offensive coordinator Norv Turner, DeFilippo is out.

Per Rapoport, quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski will call the plays in DeFilippo’s absence. Given that coach Mike Zimmer delegates the entire offense to the coordinator, it would be prudent for Zimmer to be directly involved in a stretch run that consists of three de facto playoff games.