Vikings fire John DeFilippo

Posted by Mike Florio on December 11, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
John DeFilippo apparently was too worried about getting his next job to properly exercise the duties of his current job. And now it’s his former job.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Vikings have fired the first-year offensive coordinator, with three games left in the regular season.

The former Eagles quarterbacks coach, pegged by many in the media as a favorite for a head-coaching gig in 2019, had become the focal point of rampant criticism for his refusal to embrace the run, and for the overall ineffectiveness of the offense. Last night’s loss to the Seahawks became the low point for the 2017 NFC finalists. Now, two years after a Monday night debacle in Chicago resulted in the abrupt departure of former offensive coordinator Norv Turner, DeFilippo is out.

Per Rapoport, quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski will call the plays in DeFilippo’s absence. Given that coach Mike Zimmer delegates the entire offense to the coordinator, it would be prudent for Zimmer to be directly involved in a stretch run that consists of three de facto playoff games.

104 responses to “Vikings fire John DeFilippo

  10. Absolutely had to happen. His play calling was horrible. You put your team in a position to win, and he didn’t do that. The constant large group personnel and run into the middle for no gain on 3rd and short was ridiculous. Not getting the ball out quickly to Thielen, Diggs, Rudolph, Cook? Ridiculous. Not running a hurry up offense and getting plays in late? Ridiculous. Vikings are in the playoffs as of today. But moving backwards.

  14. I called it before halftime last night. Something had to be done. People around here saw the Gophers fire their defensive coordinator with three games left because they were giving up huge amounts of points and yardage. It was embarrassing. The next game they beat Purdue 41-10 and later they beat Wisconsin. Sometimes a guy just isn’t working right with the team and making a change can shake things up.

  15. Had to be done. When you can run well but simply don’t bother doing it, not even in short yardage, after weeks of your boss telling you to run more, you shouldn’t keep your job. That offense has too much talent to be so inept. That’s on the OC.

  18. Needed to be done. Offense looks pathetic, and for better or worse Cousins isn’t going anywhere. Zim has wanted to be more of a running team all year and Flip has the Vikings running less than any other team. Only way that blatant insubordination can fly is if its working.

  20. Zimmer has now fired offensive coordinators Norv Turner and Flip during seasons. Stefanski seems well regarded within the organization and he better work out because it will be tough for the Vikings to attract a coveted OC given Zim’s growing rep for having a short hook with his play callers.

  24. I knew this headline would come at some point during the day today. After last night’s disgraceful performance, it was only a matter of time. That sound you hear is Viking’s fans rejoicing..

    Now pick up the pieces and try to salvage the season.

  26. the offence has looked good in exactly two games this year, and is getting worse as the season progresses. It was a top 5 offence last year with Keenum as QB. Personally think Cousins is worse than Keenum, but neither is good. There is tons of talent to score points. He’s been a disaster as OC.

    Perfect for the Packers HC in my opinion.

  27. Win Just One for Tony says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:11 pm
    They fired the wrong guy. But, I guess you can’t fire the guy you just gave $84 million guaranteed.
    ////////////
    You going to also “fire” 5 offensive linemen? Give us a reason why Flip should have stayed. Tell us what should have changed going into these final 3 weeks. They are sitting here today, in the playoffs, but with the offense playing worse.

  29. tinye67 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:13 pm
    Has Zimmer fired 2 OCs mid-season in 3 seasons?? That can’t be good.
    ////////
    And his other one got promoted to head coach. If a guy needs to be fired, he needs to be fired. That’s the way it is.

  30. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:12 pm
    Who is going to call plays? Zimmer? Ha ha ha ha ha

    XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

    DeFilippo coming your way, Gerby. Perfect fit for the Pack.

  32. I heard the news from Matt Birk while he was filling in for PA on the radio. Coincidentally, Birk played for the 2012 Ravens, who fired their offensive coordinator with three games left in the season. This came after a loss to the Redskins, in which RGIII was replaced by Kirk Cousins. So this is the second offensive coordinator Cousins has gotten fired.

    The Ravens went on to win the Super Bowl that year. I’m not saying the Vikings are necessarily destined to win the Super Bowl this year now. Just that it will probably happen.

    Kidding. I kid.

  33. JDF came in with a below average o-line and a qb with no mobility. He seemed doomed from the start. Not sure about his qualifications to run and offense, but he is definitely taking the fall for the Cousins decision made by Zim and Rick.

  34. Well, well, well…. I heard and read a lot of Vikings fans calling Aaron Rodgers a coach killer because the Packers fired Mike McCarthy.
    Well, Vikings fans, what do you have to say about your mediocre-at-best Kirk Cousins now? He got his offensive coordinator fired, using your analysis of the Packers scenario.
    Now here’s one you can chew on — wouldn’t it be funny if Zimmer gets fired at the end of the season and your Vikings hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach? I’d love to see that! If you think Zimmer is a bad coach, wait til you see McCarthy in action without a Hall Of Fame caliber QB winning games for him?????
    And for us Packers fans, it would be awesome for Rogers to go into Minny and beat the Vikings with Mike McCarthy as their head coach! Boy oh boy, this is getting more interesting every day!!

  37. This was done as a courtesy so he could pursue a head coaching job. There are many many teams that have been trying to get his services, he is a highly sought after coach. With his pedigree and track record, obviously Green Bay High School will be his first choice. Although he may choose Green Bay Middle School.

  38. Interesting how Pete Carroll can tell his OC we are going to run the ball and they do, but Zimmer didnt have same results with his OC… thinking maybe Pete spent a little more time with his OC game planning than Zimmer… Also a couple plays that caused that loss, the pick six when Kendricks falls down and the no call on the block FG…..

  40. Might want to keep the firings coming:

    Kirk Cousin Career Stats

    Record In Primetime Games: 5-13🙈

    Record vs Winning Teams: 4-24 🙈

    Record vs Winning Teams This Year: 0-5 🙈

    Career Road Record: 12-23-2 🙈

    Career Record On Monday Night Football: 0-7

    -Source USATODAY TouchdownWire.com

  42. Had to happen. I like Zimmer but the pressure has to be on him now, his defense is good but hes the boss and there seems to be too nuch dysfunction.

  44. It baffled me why the Vikings always gave up on the run so early. The one thing Cousins did EXTREMELY well in D.C. was executing the play action pass. You have to be committed to the running game for that to work.

  45. Memo to the Vikings: Brad Childress and Brett Favre are still available. They’d be a big upgrade over what you have now…. Just saying.

  48. Zimmer must be devestated by his own inability to coach his coaches. To suggest that he turns the offense over to his oc isn’t being a head coach. How can he fire someone who is coaching a part of the team that Zimmer has admittedly divorced himself. Weak effort to deflect responsibility.

  49. dawoger says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:15 pm
    Yeah but but but the minisoda tools have their 1.2 billion dollar monument to their stupidity to brag about.
    //////////
    Every game sells out. It’s a beautiful place to see the game. And it brings in a ton of profit. None of which has anything to do with this article. Would you like to comment on the actual article?

  50. Win Just One for Tony says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:11 pm
    They fired the wrong guy. But, I guess you can’t fire the guy you just gave $84 million guaranteed.

    ———————–

    Wow. I didn’t realize Zimmer was making that kind of bank.

  52. My boss told me to get to work on time, I didn’t listen. He said to work harder when I am here, I didn’t listen. I got fired, I don’t get it.

  53. tinye67 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Has Zimmer fired 2 OCs mid-season in 3 seasons?? That can’t be good.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    Norv quit. Zimmer didn’t fire him. Shurmer got a head-coaching job. Defilippo is the only one Zimmer has fired.

  55. mnmouth says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:18 pm
    Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:12 pm
    Who is going to call plays? Zimmer? Ha ha ha ha ha

    XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

    DeFilippo coming your way, Gerby. Perfect fit for the Pack.

    ———-

    I doubt it, but given minny’s inability to evaluate talent, who knows, he’ll probably be great if if has a competent cast of characters around him. He did pretty well in Philly. It’s almost like Everything Minnesota Touches Dies.

  58. Unless the next offensive coordinator can block, it’s not going to make that much difference. Cousins is getting battered every week. I saw the Vikings get stopped twice on fourth down yesterday.

  61. If you cant get it going with diggs, cooks, murry, thilan something’s wrong. Vikings should be super bowl contenders.

  63. In hindsight, perhaps their best choice was in the building all along? We’ll soon find out. I was excited for Flip when they hired him, but it is clear he is not ready yet. Now, Preifer needs to go next. ST units keep getting worse. He ruins every K that comes along, he puts a punter at holder this year when said Punter has never done it. We have had multiple punts blocked, FG’s blocked, XP’s blocked all since last Nov. He selects Mr. Fair catch as his punt returner, and when is the last time the Vikes blocked a punt/FG or executed a great fake punt or FG? He isn’t coaching anything or anyone, but he’s on the staff.

  65. jjpmn says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:14 pm
    Zimmer has now fired offensive coordinators Norv Turner and Flip during seasons. Stefanski seems well regarded within the organization and he better work out because it will be tough for the Vikings to attract a coveted OC given Zim’s growing rep for having a short hook with his play callers.
    ///////////
    Short hook? 13 weeks of telling Flip to call more run plays? Lowest run percentage in NFL? OC blatantly not getting the job done? The OC job in Minnesota will absolutely be a coveted spot for a promotion.

  67. Not saying he was good, but I am also not saying that he is the reason for the Vikings offense. They. Just. Aren’t. That. Good. And it starts with Kirk Cousins.

  68. The Vikings can’t fire Kirk Cousins! $84 M Guaranteed! Blame DeFilippo for a weak arm overpaid QB that has choked in every big game and has never been better than a .500 QB. Kirk has ruined any chance of DeFilippo ever being a head coach in the NFL… Everybody gets blamed but Kirk! It’s always someone else’s fault with Kirk Cousins…

  69. Alot of it falls on the GM too. Last year, with a mobile quarterback (Keenum) there was plenty of cover for a weak ass offensive line. The GM then signs a pocket passer, apparently without it dawning on him that a stout offensive line is an absolute requirement. I guess the Sam Bradford pocket passer lesson was lost on him. So the Vikes have good skill players on offense (receivers and running backs) and a good defense, and are saddled with Cousins for 3 more years…. I hope it dawns on the GM that maybe, just maybe, in the offseason they should focus on a huge upgrade on the offensive line..even if they have to let Barr walk over contract dollars.

  70. Good riddance – he was terrible

    How many 3rd and inches did he dial up play action plays for a sack instead of a QB sneak or dive?

    Well, he is now a Vikings castoff which makes him perfect for the HC gig in Green Bay

  71. This firing is about more than the lack of offensive production. Numerous times last night receivers were open but Cousins didn’t see them and dumped it off or threw into coverage. Flip called plays that beat Seattles coverages but Cousins didn’t deliver it to the open guys.

    Flip needed to go but his play calling isn’t the only issue. This Offense stinks and he’s the OC so he needed to go

  72. The offense has been out of sync all season. Even when they had some good games, it was one-dimensional, and it always seemed like it was a huge effort to score even when they were picking up a lot of yardage. Teams scout you as the season goes on and start to take away what you do well. DeFillipo couldn’t come up with a counter to the way teams were playing them now, and that’s why he’s gone.

  76. 4th different coordinator calling plays for the Vikings since 2016. Can you say dumpster fire? Can you say that maybe Zimmer is the problem and rather than him scapegoating people he should be shown the door?

    Zygi Wilf needs to step in and fire both Spielman and Zimmer and then find a GM to gut this awful roster. Letting Zimmer keep blaming OC’s will get us no where.

    Vikings fans that think this will save us are delusional. This is NOT A PLAYOFF CALIBER TEAM. WE STINK! WAKE UP!

  77. conormacleod says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:16 pm
    Win Just One for Tony says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:11 pm
    They fired the wrong guy. But, I guess you can’t fire the guy you just gave $84 million guaranteed.
    ////////////
    You going to also “fire” 5 offensive linemen? Give us a reason why Flip should have stayed. Tell us what should have changed going into these final 3 weeks. They are sitting here today, in the playoffs, but with the offense playing worse.

    ——–

    No, but fire the guy who paid $84M for Kirk when they could have signed Case for a fraction of that and then shored up the offensive line. How many open WRs did Flip miss last night? None. How many did Kirk miss? At least 4 (inc. Thielen in the end zone). Who leads the league in QB fumbles? Flip? No, Kirk.

  78. Whoever hired DeFilippo should be fired. He was a mistake, never had any input in Philly, strictly a waterboy, a QB babysitter. Stefanski should have been given the job to begin with.
    Shurmur covered up a world of shortcomings, ineptitude and piss poor O line talent. If any team is dumb enough to hire this guy as more than a QB coach, they deserve what’ll come of his nonexistent leadership, lack of creativity and deer in the headlights sidelines appearance.

  79. This league and its fans always blame the coach. Maybe don’t overpay for a QB that has NEVER beat a winning team and you might get better results.

  81. Good riddance. Terrible play caller. Understand a new gig but man, you got to run the ball. Hope stefanski can turn the boat around. I for sure if availability is around, wouldn’t mind seeing McCarthy or Todd Haley as new OC

  82. fired da wong guy…Slik Rik heada shoulda rolled…ignored the line and signed Cousins 4 a ton… yikes are cash strapped now with no hope

  84. Here’s my 2-cents: I totally agree this was the right move at the right time. Offense has been average at best throughout the course of the season. Terrible past 3-4 games. OC in capable of of calling a good game. Very predictable. No misdirection. I see plays against the Vikings that I’m thinking what a great call; very good imagination to call those plays. We have NONE of that. Very stagnant and boring. He came from the team that used misdirection and screens all the time that worked even when other teams knew it was coming. Not all his fault. OL=horrible. Cousins not his fault albeit he should be better. Not concerned at this point we over-payed. Going rate for QB so take good with the bad. Keemun no better but certainly cheaper. Me personally still ok with the signing of Cousins. However, he’s got happy feet and that’s not going away anytime soon if at all rest of the season. He’s like a SS in baseball that got a bad hop and hit’m in the mouth. Gun shy rest of season taking grounders/pulling the head last second. But this had to be done to salvage anything that even salvageable rest of the season.

  88. DeFilippo isn’t the only one responsible for the Vikings issues this season. While his playcalling has certainly been subpar, it doesn’t change the fact that the Vikings are not built to run the ball. Cook and Murray are not talented enough to cover up the fact that the Vikings haven’t had a decent O-Line for a number of years now.

  91. Started out strong in the first half of the season but eventually his play-calling, schemes and concepts became stale. Defenses have obviously caught on and have been identifying almost every play call. Even Bobby Wagner said as much last night after the game. A change had to be made. Wish him well, but he wasn’t a good fit with what Zimmer wants to do.

  92. nyneal says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Well, well, well…. I heard and read a lot of Vikings fans calling Aaron Rodgers a coach killer because the Packers fired Mike McCarthy.
    Well, Vikings fans, what do you have to say about your mediocre-at-best Kirk Cousins now? He got his offensive coordinator fired, using your analysis of the Packers scenario.
    Now here’s one you can chew on — wouldn’t it be funny if Zimmer gets fired at the end of the season and your Vikings hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach? I’d love to see that! If you think Zimmer is a bad coach, wait til you see McCarthy in action without a Hall Of Fame caliber QB winning games for him?????
    And for us Packers fans, it would be awesome for Rogers to go into Minny and beat the Vikings with Mike McCarthy as their head coach! Boy oh boy, this is getting more interesting every day!!
    ________

    That’s a nice little scenario you dreamed up to entertain yourself. The Vikings already know that McCarthy can’t coach without a HOF QB, because they’ve seen it. The whole world has seen it. The last ones to catch on were the Green Bay fans and front office. There’s a better chance the Packers will hire DeFilippo than the Vikings will hire McCarthy.

  93. Easton getting hurt 2 seasons in a row and Remmers playing guard have as much to do with the failures on offense as Defillipo. Move Remmers back to right tackle. Reiff is also out of position. Do that and it will fix th Oline problems. After the reshuffle of the Oline in the playoffs vs the Saints last year the Vikings have lost 7 games out of 14. Obviously the reshuffle didn’t work!

    Cousins can’t complete passes if he’s getting knocked in the skull 1 second later and the receivers trying to run a play designed for miss matches. Doesn’t work if the QB is destroyed.
    DeFillipo didn’t call plays to suit his teams strengths but more to create awesome plays designed to create defensive pressure.

    The 3 people that should’ve been fired quite honestly are the special teams coach, the Oline coach and Zimmer for not firing them too but for hiring them in the first place. Also for paying attention mostly to the defense in recent drafts. How many CB’s are you going to draft when the #1 need was Oline. The fact that Spielman did not address the problem with the Oline via draft or free agency should also be the reason for his departure at the end of the year.

    Unless they figure it out. This is the Vikings though, so they won’t.

  96. The incompetence starts with the Wilfs. This team performs poorly from the top down – ownership, GM, head coach/defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, quarterback, offensive line and overrated defense. In every “must win” game the vikings are out coached and outplayed. The firing of an offensive coordinator will not save this team, it certainly will not fix all that is wrong with it. God I hate the curse of being a Vikings fan.

  97. Skol to Kevin Stefanski who should have gotten the job to start with ZIM !!
    Bringing in a Flippen Eagle QB coach was Stupid. Show the world what all the players already knew we had and have! Kev you earned it! Now Finish The Job! SKOL!

  98. Fantastic news. Last night was about as bad a playcall exhibition as I’ve seen. The Vikings have too many weapons to have the last 2 weeks happen. One correction though, it isn’t that DeFilippo merely failed to embrace the run, he completely sucked at scheming run plays when he did it. I actually didn’t want the Vikes to run more, because his run calls were garbage and Cook wasn’t doing much whenever we did. Cook up the middle, over and over and over for no gain or loss of yards. Who cares if you have a balanced attack if your OC can’t call a dynamic rushing game? Every time he did try to run, here we are…3rd and long. And now with the tires coming off the passing game…dude had to go.

  99. Win Just One for Tony says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    No, but fire the guy who paid $84M for Kirk when they could have signed Case for a fraction of that and then shored up the offensive line. How many open WRs did Flip miss last night? None. How many did Kirk miss? At least 4 (inc. Thielen in the end zone). Who leads the league in QB fumbles? Flip? No, Kirk.
    /////////////
    The case for Case is just weak. He signed for $18 mil in Denver, and he is 6-6 over there. The Vikings analyzed his strengths and weaknesses, and determined it wasn’t the way to go. Nobody knows if it was a fluke last year, but I don’t think 13-3 was sustainable with Case. And when you have 7 step drops for Cousins with a rush all over you, you tend to not have the time to hit WR’s, and you tend to get sacked and fumble. The OC needs to put your team in a position to win. Flip wasn’t doing that. It was an easy decision today.

  100. So this is the offensive guru that everyone was talking is going to get a HCs job soon?

    >>>I’m just not seeing it!

    And I’m not seeing where Cook is that good of a RB either, it sure doesn’t look like he was worth that high draft pick that the Vikes spent to get him.

  101. vikings111 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Vikings fans that think this will save us are delusional. This is NOT A PLAYOFF CALIBER TEAM. WE STINK! WAKE UP!
    //////////
    You all do realize this clown is a Packers fan, right?

    “This is not a playoff caliber team”.

    Me: (Checks standings, sees that Vikings are 6th seed). Tell me more of your wisdom Mr. Packer Fan…

  102. The team hadn’t even had time to review whether or not the play calling was the issue and they fire the OC? Seems the seed was planted a while ago. Interesting that Zimmer had a mutiny by his defensive backs a couple of years ago and now had to fire his OC for personal conflict. It certainly appears that Zimmer is the problem and that everyone else becomes the fall guy. John Harbaugh 2.0

  103. Lots of assumptions in this article. Like saying he was more concerned about his next job than carrying out the duties of his current job. You don’t know that, and it sure wasn’t evident when he was working with the Eagles last year Also, the nonsense about having total freedom to run the offense is BS.Zimmer runs through OCs the way most people run through toilet paper, so I’m thinking it’s more likely DeFlip spent the week trying to merge Zimmer’s vision of a running type offense with “Darvon” as his primary back and the mistake prone Cousins as his QB, with what he wanted to do and ended up with nothing. Now that Zimmer fired him, there won’t be anyone left to blame if the Vikes finish behind Philly or Carolina for the last playoff spot except Zimmer and I hope the GM pulls the trigger.

