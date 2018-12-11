Washington signs Kyle Fuller off Texans’ practice squad

Getty Images

Washington has had no luck with injuries at offensive guard.

Starters Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao long ago went on injured reserve. Jonathan Cooper, who was signed after the injuries to Scherff and Lauvao, started four games but went on injured reserve last week with a torn biceps.

Austin Howard missed Sunday’s game with knee and ankle injuries, and coach Jay Gruden expects Howard to miss at least one more game.

Washington started tackles Ty Nsekhe and Austin Howard at guard Sunday.

The team added help at the position Tuesday, signing offensive guard Kyle Fuller off the Texans’ practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston drafted the Baylor product in the seventh round in 2017. He played nine games, with two starts, as a rookie.

The Texans waived him out of the preseason but signed Fuller back to the practice squad the next day.

UPDATE 5:17 P.M. ET: The team announced the move. It waived center Demetrius Rhaney in a corresponding move.