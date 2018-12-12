49ers botch victory formation but survive

Getty Images

It is the simplest play in all of football. The Giants notoriously botched victory formation in the Miracle at the Meadowlands. The 49ers’ mishap Sunday wasn’t as costly.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal because we won now,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It would have been a huge deal [if the 49ers had lost].”

The 49ers should have been able to run out the clock with four kneeldowns, but quarterback Nick Mullens snapped the ball with eight seconds remaining on the playclock on second down and then, on fourth down, with seven seconds remaining on the playclock and eight seconds on the game clock.

Mullens lost track of the downs, with the scoreboard reading third-and-12 when it was really fourth-and-12. Shanahan already had taken off his headset, so he wasn’t in his quarterback’s ear. Instead, Shanahan was yelling at Mullens to take a “slow knee.”

The Dolphins’ miracle final play earlier in the day was running through Shanahan’s mind as the Broncos lined up for a final snap. The Broncos gained 21 yards before a lateral went out of bounds to end the game.

“It’s a good learning lesson for him that you snap it at one second no matter what, that you don’t pay attention to the scoreboard because they’re not always on it, and that your coach should never take his headset off,” Shanahan said. “So I’m going to try not to, unless we’re up a lot.”