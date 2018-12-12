Adam Thielen explains expletive as frustration at team’s inability to move ball

Getty Images

The Seahawks were not about to let Adam Thielen beat them.

Seattle blanketed the Vikings receiver Monday. Thielen didn’t make his first catch until six minutes remained in the third quarter, and he had only three catches for 23 yards before briefly leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

He finished with four catches for 70 yards after a 35-yard catch late in the fourth quarter when a sideline microphone caught Thielen saying, “It’s been there all [expletive] day.”

Thielen explained it Wednesday as frustration with the Vikings gaining only 276 yards and scoring only seven points.

“A little bit frustration of not moving the ball,” Thielen said. “When you’re an athlete and a competitor, you feel like you can win. So, you want the ball in your hand; you want opportunities. So that’s probably where that came from.”

Thielen has an NFL-most 103 catches this season, needing 20 to break the team record of 122 set by Cris Carter in 1994 and equaled in 1995. Thielen has 1,236 yards receiving, with a chance at Randy Moss’ 1,632 set in 2003.