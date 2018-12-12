Adam Thielen fully participates in practice despite ankle injury

Getty Images

Late in Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury. It looked bad at the time, but he seemed to jog it off.

Two days later, it’s not keeping him from getting ready for a critical Week 15 game.

Thielen fully participated in practice on Wednesday despite the ankle injury. Even better news for the team’s top two wideouts is that receiver Stefon Diggs, who has appeared on the injury report in recent weeks with a knee problem, completely exited the Wednesday report.

Only one Vikings player didn’t practice: Receiver Chad Beebe, who has a lingering hamstring injury. Limited in practice were linebacker Eric Kendricks (rib), tight end David Morgan (knee), tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle), guard Mike Remmers (back), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (hip), and cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion).

Fully participating, in addition to Thielen, were cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (calf).

The Vikings, 6-6-1 and clinging to the No. 6 seed in the NFC, host the Dolphins on Sunday.