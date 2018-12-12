Akiem Hicks: Nobody’s forgotten Aaron Rodgers’ “little comments”

Getty Images

After the Packers lost to the Vikings in Week 12 to fall to 4-6-1 on the season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team would need to run the table and get help from others in order to make the playoffs.

Rodgers noted that going “to Chicago, a place we’ve won a number of times” and beating the Bears was something they’d need to do as part of that run. That comment apparently didn’t sit well with Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

“Nobody forgot Aaron’s little comments after they lost that big game where he said, ‘All we got to do is win out, and go to Soldier Field and win like we’ve done a bunch in the past,'” Hicks said during an appearance on 670 The Score. “I’m real excited for Aaron to come down here and play this game.”

Hicks might not like it, but the Bears have not beaten the Packers at home since 2010 and that leaves no room to quibble with the factual elements of what Rodgers said. That year was also the last time the Bears won a division title and they can seal the NFC North with a win this Sunday, so a win would make for a nice way to put an end to a dismal era in Bears history.