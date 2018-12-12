Amari Cooper named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Amari Cooper has found a new home, and he’s filling it up with honors.

The Cowboys wide receiver was named NFC offensive player of the week, after his sensational performance against the Eagles.

Cooper caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

Since being acquired in a trade with the Raiders (for next year’s first-round pick), Cooper has helped the Cowboys find the kind of offensive balance they’ve been looking for since Dak Prescott replaced Tony Romo.

In six games since the trade, Cooper has 40 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns, and has shown the kind of downfield ability they lacked.