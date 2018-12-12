Bears sign Marcus Williams, put Bryce Callahan on IR

Getty Images

The Bears announced they signed defensive back Marcus Williams on Wednesday. They placed cornerback Bryce Callahan on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Callahan, the team’s nickel corner, broke the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during Sunday’s win over the Rams.

Williams, 27, played two games for Tampa Bay this season. He made three tackles. The Bucs waived him from injured reserve with a settlement in October.

He also has played for the Texans and the Jets.

In his career, Williams has appeared in 51 games, with 15 starts, and made 10 interceptions and 27 passes defensed.