Brandon Marshall is out in New Orleans

The Saints added a tight end on Wednesday. But instead of releasing one of three tight ends previously on the roster, they waived a wideout who is large enough to be a tight end.

Receiver Brandon Marshall, a 13-year veteran who has never played in a playoff game, was released by the Saints on Wednesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com. Marshall will be subject to waivers; if he clears, he’ll become a free agent.

Signed by the Saints one month ago today after Dez Bryant tore an Achilles tendon during his second practice with the team, Marshall played in no games with the Saints.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Broncos in 2006, Marshall has played for Denver, Miami, Chicago, the Jets, the Giants, and Seattle.