Cardinals faith in Josh Rosen hasn’t been shaken

Getty Images

The Cardinals were hoping to protect Josh Rosen from expectations, by letting Sam Bradford start the regular season.

After the inevitable Bradford injury, however, they are struggling to protect him, with six offensive linemen on injured reserve.

His performance hasn’t been great, but he’s also been put in a terrible position, and the team’s decision-makers aren’t doubting his ability to be their leader well into the future.

“He is certainly the guy we’re going to ride with,” General Manager Steve Keim said last week on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “He has shown everything to me, internally, that you would look for in a franchise quarterback.”

As noted by Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Rosen’s 55.4 completion percentage ranks 31st in the league, just ahead of Bills rookie Josh Allen but just behind Jets rookie Sam Darnold. Rosen also ranks 31st in passing yards (1,910), passing yards per game (174.0) and passer rating (68.3).

He has 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and three of the picks have gone back for touchdowns.

But between the offensive line issues, the lack of non-Larry Fitzgerald receiving talent, and the midseason offensive coordinator change, it’s hard to tell if Rosen is developing or not.

“I still think he’s improving,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said. “It’s hard to say in that game [Sunday’s loss to Detroit], but I still think he’s progressing moving forward. When you look at some of the opportunities he had, we have to do a much better job of really going through our progressions and not trying to force a lot of throws. Sometimes, there are check downs underneath that we need to look at. . . .

“I think you can see the potential and the things he’s capable of doing. We can definitely see that. I can go back throughout the season and pull out a lot of positive things – the two-minute drives, the winning drives, being able to operate under duress. He has the qualities and the skill set. The inconsistencies are there, and a lot of it’s not just him. It’s the personnel and it falls back on us coaches trying to put those guys in position to be successful.”

Rosen has three more games to continue to develop, before the next wave of inevitable changes around him, whether it’s coaches or teammates. How he handles that will determine how successful the Cardinals will be.