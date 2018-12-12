Carson Wentz won’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was limited in Wednesday practices a couple of times earlier this season and a back injury was listed as the reason why he didn’t do everything.

Wentz is back on the injury report with a back issue this week and he won’t be practicing at all this time around. Head coach Doug Pederson said that Wentz is experiencing back spasms that will keep him from participating.

Wentz returned to practice on Thursday and Friday and played in games both of the times he was limited on Wednesday. Pederson was asked if Wentz would play this week and said that the team would see after further evaluation during the week.

Wentz missed the first two games of the year as he finished up his recovery from last year’s torn ACL, but has started all of the team’s other games. He tore that ligament during a game against the Rams in Los Angeles and that is where the Eagles will be on Sunday night.