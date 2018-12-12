Colts get Ryan Kelly back at practice

Getty Images

The Colts have played without center Ryan Kelly in their last three games, but he could be back in action against the Cowboys this Sunday.

Kelly practiced for the first time since injuring his knee in the team’s Week 11 victory over the Titans. The Colts were on their way to a fourth straight win and fifth straight game without allowing a sack when Kelly went down and they’ve subsquently seen each of those streaks come to an end.

Their playoff hopes are still alive, however, and having Kelly back in the lineup would help their chances of fulfilling them.

The Colts got two other offensive players back at practice as well. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox has missed the last three games with a calf injury and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman missed last Sunday’s win over the Texans with a shoulder injury.