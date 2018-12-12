Courtland Sutton didn’t practice Tuesday, but expected to this week

Getty Images

The Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans in October and lost Emmanuel Sanders to a torn Achilles last week, which left rookie Courtland Sutton as the only one of their initial top three wide receivers left on the roster.

Given head coach Vance Joseph’s desire to see a more aggressive passing attack, having Sutton on hand would be a plus for the team’s chances of success. A quad injury is making Sutton’s presence something less than a sure thing.

Sutton didn’t practice on Tuesday as the team started prepping for Saturday’s game against the Browns, but Joseph said that the plan is for Sutton to work on Wednesday and Thursday.

“That’s the plan: to get him out tomorrow a little bit,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see how much he can do tomorrow, but the goal is to get him ready for Saturday. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Sutton caught two passes for 14 yards last week and saw fewer targets than DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick in the 20-14 loss to the 49ers.